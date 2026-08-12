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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On Aug. 12

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .299 OBP and .429 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 61 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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