Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 11

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .299 OBP and .429 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 61 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Patrick Sandoval gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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