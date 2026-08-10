Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On Aug. 10

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .299 OBP and .429 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 61 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Sonny Gray (14-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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