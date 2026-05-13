Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Rays On May 13

Okamoto is hitting for a .242 BA, .326 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 21 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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