Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 12

Okamoto is hitting for a .248 BA, .329 OBP and .477 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 21 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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