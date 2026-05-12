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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 12

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .248 BA, .329 OBP and .477 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 21 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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