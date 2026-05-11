Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Rays On May 11

Okamoto is hitting for a .248 BA, .331 OBP and .483 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 20 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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