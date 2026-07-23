Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On July 23

Okamoto is hitting for a .226 BA, .309 OBP and .444 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 50 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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