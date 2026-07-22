Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On July 22

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .310 OBP and .445 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 50 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (5-7) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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