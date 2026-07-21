Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 21

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .313 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 50 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (7-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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