Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Rays On July 20
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, July 20 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .314 OBP and .454 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 50 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.