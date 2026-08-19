Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 19

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .299 OBP and .432 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 66 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 24th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

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