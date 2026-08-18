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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Rays On Aug. 18

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .227 BA, .300 OBP and .428 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 65 runs. In 493 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 71 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Yankees.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 24th of the season. He is 12-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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