Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 27

Okamoto is hitting for a .245 BA, .326 OBP and .479 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 43 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (11th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his second this season.

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