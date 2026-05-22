Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Pirates On May 22
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .218 BA, .302 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 25 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.
Bubba Chandler (1-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.