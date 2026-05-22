Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Pirates On May 22

Okamoto is hitting for a .218 BA, .302 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 25 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Bubba Chandler (1-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.