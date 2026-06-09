Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Phillies On June 9

Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .311 OBP and .424 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 32 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.