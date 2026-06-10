Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 10

Okamoto is hitting for a .232 BA, .311 OBP and .427 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 32 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.