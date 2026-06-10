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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 10

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .232 BA, .311 OBP and .427 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 32 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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