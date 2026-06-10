Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Phillies On June 10
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .232 BA, .311 OBP and .427 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 32 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jesus Luzardo (4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.