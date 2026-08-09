Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 9

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .298 OBP and .430 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 60 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.

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