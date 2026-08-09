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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 9

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .298 OBP and .430 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 60 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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