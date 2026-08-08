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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Phillies On Aug. 8

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .226 BA, .300 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 60 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.55 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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