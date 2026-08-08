Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Phillies On Aug. 8

Okamoto is hitting for a .226 BA, .300 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 60 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.55 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.