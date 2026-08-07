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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 7

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .303 OBP and .439 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 60 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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