Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 7

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .303 OBP and .439 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 60 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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