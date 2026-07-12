Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 12

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .315 OBP and .464 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 50 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

German Marquez makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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