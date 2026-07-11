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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Padres On July 11

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .238 BA, .316 OBP and .470 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 49 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (11th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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