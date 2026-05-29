Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On May 29

Okamoto is hitting for a .215 BA, .301 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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