Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On May 29
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .215 BA, .301 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.