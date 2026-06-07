Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 7

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .317 OBP and .435 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 31 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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