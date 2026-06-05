Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Orioles On June 5

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .311 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 30 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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