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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Orioles On June 5

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 5 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .311 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 30 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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