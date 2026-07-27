Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 27

Okamoto is hitting for a .224 BA, .304 OBP and .443 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 52 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Eddy Yean will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.