Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Mets On June 30

Okamoto is hitting for a .236 BA, .318 OBP and .462 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 43 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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