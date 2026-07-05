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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Mariners On July 5

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .238 BA, .319 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 44 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (5-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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