Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Mariners On July 5

Okamoto is hitting for a .238 BA, .319 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 44 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (5-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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