Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Mariners On July 4

Okamoto is hitting for a .240 BA, .322 OBP and .461 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 44 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.