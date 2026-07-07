Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Giants On July 7

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .315 OBP and .458 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 45 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.