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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Giants On July 7

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .315 OBP and .458 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 45 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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