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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Giants On July 6

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .315 OBP and .451 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 44 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Landen Roupp (5-8 with a 4.55 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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