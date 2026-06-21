Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 21

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .443 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 38 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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