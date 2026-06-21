Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 21
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .443 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 38 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Shota Imanaga (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.