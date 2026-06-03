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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 3

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .221 BA, .310 OBP and .437 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 29 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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