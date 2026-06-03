Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 3

Okamoto is hitting for a .221 BA, .310 OBP and .437 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 29 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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