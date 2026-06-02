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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Braves On June 2

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .214 BA, .303 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 28 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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