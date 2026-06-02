Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Braves On June 2

Okamoto is hitting for a .214 BA, .303 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 28 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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