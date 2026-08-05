Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 5

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .303 OBP and .443 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 58 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (3-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.