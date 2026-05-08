Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 8

Okamoto is hitting for a .246 BA, .331 OBP and .493 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 19 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rays.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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