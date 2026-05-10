Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 10
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .248 BA, .333 OBP and .482 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.