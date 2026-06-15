Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Tigers On June 15

Teng is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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