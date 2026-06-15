Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Tigers On June 15
Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Teng has +132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Teng is 3-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.