Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Rangers On May 16

Teng is 1-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.