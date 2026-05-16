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Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Rangers On May 16

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Teng has -170 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Teng is 1-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

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