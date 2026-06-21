Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Guardians On June 21

Teng is 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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