FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Brewers On May 30

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Teng is 3-3 with a 2.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News