Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Brewers On May 30

Teng is 3-3 with a 2.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.