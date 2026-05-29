Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Brewers On May 29

Teng is 3-3 with a 2.19 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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