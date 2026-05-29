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Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Brewers On May 29

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Teng has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Teng is 3-3 with a 2.19 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

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