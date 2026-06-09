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Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Angels On June 9

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Teng has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Teng is 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

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