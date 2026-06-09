Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Face Angels On June 9

Teng is 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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