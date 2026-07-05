Kahlil Watson And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On July 5

Watson is hitting for a .250 BA, .278 OBP and .365 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Watson has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Chris Murphy (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.