Kahlil Watson And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On July 4

Watson is hitting for a .271 BA, .300 OBP and .396 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Watson has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (5-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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