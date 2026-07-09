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Kahlil Watson
Cleveland Guardians

Kahlil Watson

Cleveland Guardians • #31 LF

Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Twins On July 9

Kahlil Watson and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Watson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Watson is hitting for a .222 BA, .258 OBP and .317 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .575 and he has scored four runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Watson has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kahlil Watson

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