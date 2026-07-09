Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Twins On July 9

Watson is hitting for a .222 BA, .258 OBP and .317 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .575 and he has scored four runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Watson has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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