Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29
Kahlil Watson and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Watson has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Watson is hitting for a .290 BA, .313 OBP and .452 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Watson has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Mariners.
Tyler Alexander (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.