Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Rangers On July 1

Watson is hitting for a .263 BA, .282 OBP and .395 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored two runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Watson has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.