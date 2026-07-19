Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Pirates On July 19

Watson is hitting for a .229 BA, .256 OBP and .313 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored five runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Watson has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.