Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Marlins On July 12

Watson is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .306 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored five runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Watson has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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