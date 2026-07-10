Kahlil Watson And Guardians Face Marlins On July 10

Watson is hitting for a .215 BA, .250 OBP and .308 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored four runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Watson has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.